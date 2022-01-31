Richard Downing

Oakwood — Richard A. "Buck" Downing, 73, of Oakwood, died 7:30 p.m., January 30, 2022, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born September 16, 1948, in Paulding to the late Richard and Helen (Williams) Downing. On December 5, 1987, he married Rhonda Roughton and she survives in Oakwood.
Other survivors include three sisters, Betty Otto, Carol (Bob) Ladd, both of Cloverdale and Patty Peterson of Vanlue; in-laws, Diana (Ron) Sierer of Paulding, Gene Roughton of Oakwood and Eric (Shelly) Roughton of Paulding; and eight nieces and ten nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law, Tony Otto and Matt Roughton and sister-in-law, Cheryl Early.
Buck formerly worked for Dupont Service and Cooper Farms in Oakwood. He attended Melrose United Methodist Church. Buck was an avid bowler at the former Continental Lucky Lanes. He loved golfing and fishing and was a member at Cloverdale Game Club. He also trained harness horses for many years. Buck had a great sense of humor and everyone loved his quick wit. He loved kids and enjoyed giving them pony rides at his home.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood with the Rev. Eileen Kochensparger officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Little Auglaize Cemetery, Melrose. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Tuesday, February 1, 2022, and Wednesday one hour prior to the service at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.
Memorial donations may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care Defiance, Ohio, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
