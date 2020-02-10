Richard J. “Dick” Porczak, 90, Defiance, passed away Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born on December 31, 1929, to the late Joseph and Lillian (Turczynski) Porczak in Hamtramck, Michigan. Dick was a graduate of Ross High School in Fremont, Ohio. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On October 10, 1959, he married Anita (Wood) Porczak, who resides in Defiance.
Dick was a member of VFW Post 3360. He owned Scott Business Service until his retirement in 2003. In his leisure time, he enjoyed mowing grass and being outdoors.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Anita Porczak of Defiance; his son, Mark (Kay) Porczak of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; and two daughters, Meg (Scott) Glimp of Las Vegas, Nev., and Holly (Paul) Clouser of Warren, Ohio. He also leaves behind his granddaughter, Ellen Porczak; grandson, Richard Porczak; and two brothers, Norbert and Gerald Porczak.
Services for Dick will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
