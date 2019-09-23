Richard “Dick” March, 76, Defiance, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
He was the youngest of 12 children, born Sept. 1, 1943, to Donald and Jennie (Fitzwater) March. He attended Ayersville High School. He married Linda Wagner on January 4, 1963, and is survived by daughters, Mindy Melick of Galesburg, Mich., and Amy (Douglas) Maley of Rome City, Ind.; grandchildren, Justin (Lauren) Melick, Paige Melick, Brad Maley and Brian Maley; and great-grandchild, Joshua Maley. Others surviving include siblings, Mary Hahn, Helen Frusher, Evelyn Baker, Gladys Reinhart, Joyce Schilt and Gerald “Bud” March; and a host of nieces and nephews, and in-laws and out-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his saint of a wife, Linda; and siblings, Vivian Ditto, Ruth Cross, Donald March, Robert “Rusty” March and Paul March.
Richard worked in home construction and enjoyed carpentry all his life, until his body wouldn’t allow it. During retirement, he enjoyed making sawdust in his shop while listening to eight-track tapes, BS’ing with the fellas, the Cleveland Cavs, and making bets with grandson, Brian. Lowe’s, Menards, and Arp’s Hardware will all see a decline in revenue since Dick was the Imelda Marcos of tools. He was as stubborn as the day is long and had an opinion for everything, passing those traits onto future generations.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Shaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, and one hour prior to services on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial be made to the Four County Career Center Endowment Fund. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
