Richard Cooper

PIONEER — Richard P. Cooper, 61, Pioneer, Ohio, passed away on December 29, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s and the latest COVID-19 virus.
He was born November 24, 1959, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Marion and Alice (Owen) Cooper. Rich graduated from Four County Career Center and Stryker High School in 1978. He started working for the Conrail Railroad right out of high school, and transferred to Norfolk Southern Railroad as a signal man/foreman for a combination of 37 years, the railroad was his life.
In his spare time, Rich enjoyed helping his parents’ farm their fourth-generation family farm. He also enjoyed working and racing go-carts, in his younger days going to West Virginia and Michigan four-wheeling and snowmobiling out West with his brothers and friends.
Rich is survived by his mother, Alice; younger brothers, Wally (Kathleen) Cooper and Denis Cooper; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Cooper, in August 2017.
Due to the ongoing pandemic all services will be private. Please share your condolences by phone calls, email, facebook, cards or at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, Kentucky 40508.
