Richard Conrad

Paulding — Richard A. Conrad age 87 died Monday, June 21, 2021.
He was born May 17, 1934, in Durand, Michigan, son of the late Richard and Delta (Scheller) Conrad. On August 11, 1956, he married Arbutus M. Krueger, who survives. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a self-employed farmer, a member of the American Legion Post 131 of Munising, Michigan, and a member of VFW 2272 of Durand, Michigan. He was an advisor to Eagle Scouts. He enjoyed fishing and hunting camp with friends. He was an avid bowler and he was a DVA ambulance driver and attendant for 25 years.
He is also survived by his children: Sandra Conrad, Diamondale, Michigan, Richele (Timothy) Toomey, Charlotte, Michigan, Sheri (Jason) Burgess, Leslie, Michigan, and Richard (Lynn) Conrad, Paulding, Ohio; six grandchildren: Chelsea, Sheradin, K.C., Jay, Logan and Jonathan; and four great-grandchildren, Liam, Clayton, Quin and Alaska.
He is also preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Lee Conrad; grandson, Jason Higbee; and great-granddaughter, Laken Bennett.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Monday, June 28, at Greenwood Cemetery, Vernon, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to VFW of Durand, Michigan or American Legion Post 131.
Friends may share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
