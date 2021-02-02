Sherwood — Richard W. Ayers, 73, Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

He was born May 3, 1947, to the late John and Mary (Schudel) Ayers in Defiance, Ohio. On May 3, 1969, he married Linda (Jackman) Ayers, who survives. Rick proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for over 40 years at Johns Manville in Defiance until his retirement in 2010. Rick was an avid collector of coins and relics. He enjoyed attending family sporting events and going to auctions. His favorite times were spent with his family, and especially his grandchildren.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda Ayers of Sherwood; his three sons, Terry (Melissa) Ayers of Fort Wayne, Ind., Steven (Michele) Ayers of Hicksville, Ohio, and Matthew Ayers of Sherwood; and his daughter, Amy Cox of Decatur, Ind. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Larry (Debbi) Ayers, Robert (Patti) Ayers, and Danny (Catherine) Ayers; and his sister, Vicki (Tom) Hanna, all of Defiance, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 2-6:30 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be private, with Rev. Daniel Broaddus officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to Hicksville Athletic Department or Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Ayers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

