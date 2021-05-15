Defiance — Richard A. Bussing Sr., 89, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born on June 1, 1931, to the late George and Marguerite (Steel) Bussing in Defiance, Ohio. On August 6, 1952, he married Clarella (Hoover) Bussing, who preceded him in death on May 1, 1985.
Richard proudly served our country in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He worked for over 40 years at Compos Corporation until his retirement in 1995. In his leisure time he enjoyed working outdoors and gardening. Richard was very proud of his children and their accomplishments. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Richard is survived by his son, Richard (Patricia) Bussing, Jr. of Defiance, and daughters, Sandra (Harold) Lindeman and Lisa Puckett, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Michael Lindeman, Jason Lindeman, Christina Westfall, Samantha Bussing, Joshua Bussing, Steven Duryea, Brock Leatherman, and Zach Leatherman; six great-grandchildren: Kourtney Lindeman, Harley Lindeman, Kyleigh Westfall, Gavin Bussing, Jack Bussing, and Alexa Duryea; his brother Michael (Pam) Bussing of Fayette, Ohio; and sisters, Shirley (Dallas) Andrews of Napoleon, Carol Brown of Oakwood, and Pam (Paul) Miller of Paulding.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Smith, his brothers, George, Robert and Paul Bussing, and sisters Rosemary Yoh, Betty Blevins, Patricia Miller, and Janice Bussing.
Burial will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.