Ricardo 'Rick' Valdez

HOLGATE — Ricardo “Rick” S. Valdez, 56, Holgate, died December 12, 2020, at the Henry County Hospital.
His Legacy… Rick was born February 23, 1964, to Merced G. and Natividad (Salinas) Valdez in Weslaco, Texas. He graduated from Holgate High School/Four County Career Center in 1983. On July 10, 1995, he married Andrea Perales. Rick enjoyed trucking and working in construction. He was employed with Kokosing and was a member of Local Laborers Union 500. Rick drove heavy equipment and was the proud owner of Valdez’s Hauling. He enjoyed being humorous, snowmobiling, going to tractor pulls, and “wrenching,” as well as winning at billiards.
His Family… Rick is survived by his wife, Andrea; son, Ricardo “Rico” Valdez, Holgate; and daughter, Veronica Valdez, New Bavaria; mother, Natividad Salinas, Holgate; his spoiled dogs, Charlie and Tucker; siblings, Delia (Daniel) Pinales of Colorado Springs, Colo., Amelia Valdez of Holgate, Merced G. Valdez Jr. of Holgate, Roy Valdez of Napoleon, Ruben Valdez of Defiance, Amanda Bernal of San Antonio, Texas, Armelinda Valdez of Lewisville, Texas, Adelita Valdez of Ottawa and Angie (Alfredo) Guzman, Hendersonville, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his father, Merced G. Valdez Sr.; and a brother-in-law, Daniel Bernal.
His Farewell Services… Friends will be received in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 316 Chicago Avenue, Holgate, on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and one hour before the funeral service. Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday morning, December 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Father Nick Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Due to current health concerns, a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of guests will be regulated at any given time.
Contributions in Rick’s memory can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
