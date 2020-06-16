Rhonda G. Schweitzer, 61, Defiance, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
She was born May 28, 1959, to Donald and Naomi (Gorrell) Link in Defiance, Ohio. On December 31, 2009, she married Steven Schweitzer, who resides in Defiance. Rhonda enjoyed reading, and spending time with her family and friends.
Rhonda will be sadly missed by her husband, Steven Schweitzer of Defiance; her sister, Roberta (William) Phlipot; her nephews, Donald Phlipot and Dean (Elisha) Phlipot, all of Defiance; one great-niece and one great-nephew.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepson, Dustin Coil.
Visitation will be private for immediate family only at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Ayersville Cemetery, with Pastor Kurt Mews officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
