Rhonda Florence

OAKWOOD — Rhonda K. Florence, 62, Oakwood, passed away Tuesday evening, January 14, 2020, at The University of Toledo Medical Center.
She was born June 20, 1957, to Dennis and Nola (Butler) Stoller in Defiance, Ohio. On October 18, 1985, she married Lavon Florence, who preceded her in death on September 3, 2012.
Rhonda was a member of First Baptist Church. She worked for several years as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper. She enjoyed baking, and she was always known for her contagious smile, positive outlook, and her faith in Jesus.
Rhonda will be sadly missed by her father, Dennis B. (Joyce) Stoller; sisters, Shelly (Craig) Shisler of Oakwood and Sheila (Dennis) Martin of Defiance; brother, Dennis Stoller of Defiance; stepsons, Leo (Pam) Florence of Defiance, Lowell Florence of Cecil, Lavon (Barbara) Florence of Oakwood, and Lance Florence of Sherwood; and two stepdaughters, Linda (Jerry) Justinger and Laura Rose, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind 20 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, Nola, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lavon Florence; two brothers, Randall and Darren Stoller; nephews, Kenny Wayne and Tanner; and her grandparents.
Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Defiance, Ohio, with Pastor Ron Monteith officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
