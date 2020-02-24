MONTPELIER — Rhea E. Kaser, 97, Montpelier, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, Archbold. Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Service information

Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Fairlawn Haven Chapel
407 East Lutz Road
Archbold, OH 43502
Feb 27
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
1:00PM
Fairlawn Haven Chapel
407 East Lutz Road
Archbold, OH 43502
