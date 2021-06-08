Defiance — Reynaldo "Rey" DeLeon, 54, of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born on August 7, 1966, to Raymond DeLeon Sr. and Gloria (Ramon) Ysasaga at Morton, Texas. Rey was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Defiance. He worked for several years at Campbell's Soup Co. in Napoleon, Ohio. He loved riding his motorcycle and his boats, and cooking out with family and friends.
Rey will be sadly missed by his parents, Raymond DeLeon Sr. and Gloria (Ramon) Ysasaga, and his children: Chris DeLeon, Vanessa DeLeon, and Stephanie Lantz, all of Defiance, and Dominic DeLeon of Texas. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, and his siblings: Steve (Holly) Ramon of Indianapolis, Indiana, Joseph Ramon of Stryker, Ohio, Adam Ramon of Defiance, and Christopher and Gil DeLeon, both of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond DeLeon Jr., and his grandfather Arcadio Ysasaga.
Visitation will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father James Morman officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to a Go Fund Me Account for Rey DeLeon. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
