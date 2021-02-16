Rex Ridgway

West Unity — Rex J. Ridgway, 80, West Unity, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.
Rex was born May 23, 1940, in Bryan, Ohio, son of the late Virgil L. and Veree (White) Ridgway. He was a 1959 graduate of Millcreek-West Unity School, where he was a FFA state farmer. He married Betty Jo (Hartman) Ridgway on September 2, 1961, in Angola, Indiana, and she proceeded him in death on May 12, 2020. Rex worked for Chase Brass in maintenance and fabrication, for 45 years, retiring on October 10, 2010. Rex was a 40-year member of the Williams County Fair Board, first with the Junior Fair Board, and ending his service with the Senior Fair Board. He was a member of the Williams County Rabbit Club, Williams County Saddle Club and the Steelworkers Local 7248. Rex donated much of his time involved with the West Unity Little League, helping organize the organization, Hilltop Athletic Boosters and the Holiday City Visitors Bureau. Rex was the biggest supporter of his children, and all the area children and all their organizations and clubs. He loved to support children and helping them grow and develop.
Surviving are his four children, Andrew L. (Brenda) Ridgway of Defiance, Ohio, Anthony R. Ridgway of West Unity, Ohio, Adam K. (Tessy) Ridgway of Defiance, Ohio, and Audra Jo (John) Holmes of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Cassandra (Mike) Lang of Columbus, Ohio, Caleb (Davelle Garratt) Ridgway of Las Vegas, Nevada, Devin (Tracy Cook) Ridgway of Defiance, Ohio, Benjamin Ridgway of Wooster, Ohio, Zachary Ridgway of Defiance, Ohio, Ryan Noggle of Columbus, Ohio, and Stephan Noggle of West Unity, Ohio; two grandchildren, Ariana Lang and Grace Ridgway; one brother, Harvey (Jean) Ridgway of Grabill, Indiana; and one sister, Delores (Chet) Cook of Bryan, Ohio.
Rex was proceeded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Jo; one great-granddaughter, Vanora Hope Lang; and seven siblings, Virgil "Junior" Ridgway, Mildred Sumner, James Ridgway, Denver "Alv" Ridgway, Wayne Ridgway, Jay Ridgway and Delilah Burns.
To honor Rex's wishes, there will be no visitation or services held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Community Health Professional Inpatient Hospice Center, 06825 Ohio 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512; or the Williams County Ag Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
