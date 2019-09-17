Rex Eugene Hoeffel, 62, Defiance, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born January 31, 1957, in Defiance, the son of Eugene Trevor and Yvonne Marie (Partee) Hoeffel. He graduated from Four County Career Center in 1975. On November 2, 1998, he married Kim (Renfro), who survives. He was employed by Defiance Metal Products as a CNC operator for 19 years. Rex will be sadly missed by his family and dear friends.
Also surviving are a son, Rex A. Hoeffel of Defiance; a stepdaughter, Jessica Renfro of Texas; and two sisters, Carmel Schmidt and Carol (Jeff) Hoffman, both of Bowling Green.
Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother, Blaise.
There will be no visitation or services.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
