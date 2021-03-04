Rev. Thomas Schutt

Findlay, OH — The Rev. Thomas Edwin Henry Schutt entered into his eternal rest on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Rev. Schutt was born October 13, 1948, in Napoleon, Ohio, to Walter and Luella (Koppenhoffer) Schutt. He was baptized October 27, 1948, and affirmed his baptismal vows through the rite of confirmation at St. John Lutheran Church, Deshler, Ohio.
He married Lori Jo Price on December 7, 1986, in Cheboygan, Mich., and she survives in Findlay, Ohio. Thomas also is survived by three children, Kristopher and his wife, Rhonda, and their daughter, Nina, of Kewadin, Mich.; Jana and her husband, Patrick Miseta, and their son, Ethan, of Williamsburg, Mich.; and Jordan and his wife, Caitlin, of Findlay, Ohio. Also surviving are brothers, Daniel (Becky) Schutt of Antwerp, Ohio, and Rev. Randy (Choice) Schutt of Aloha, Ore.
Thomas graduated from McClure High School in 1966, attended Bowling Green State University for two years, then transferring to Capital University for his final two years, graduating with a B.A. in 1970. He attended the Evangelical Lutheran Theological Seminary of Columbus, which is now known as Trinity Lutheran Seminary, graduating in 1974 with a master's of divinity degree. Tom was ordained into the Lutheran ministry on June 16, 1974, at St. John Lutheran Church in Deshler, Ohio, by the Rev. Andrew Ballas.
During his ministry, Tom served his internship at Our Savior Lutheran in Great Falls, Montana. His first call was to American Lutheran in Kellogg, Idaho. He then served three congregations in Northern Michigan: Calvary Lutheran in Elk Rapids, St. Thomas in Cheboygan, and First Lutheran in North Muskegon. Tom served Trinity in Findlay for 12 years, where he retired in 2007. Following his retirement from the parish ministry, he served as the interim pastor at St. Mark's Lutheran in Wapakoneta, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Deshler, and served as assistant to the bishop of the Northwest Ohio Synod of The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
Tom's first love was his family and enjoying as much time with them as he was able. He enjoyed being outdoors whether he was hunting, fishing, or working in the yard. One of his favorite scriptures was: Psalm 118:24 "This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it."
Visitation will be held for the public from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio. Family will be present from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday.
Visitors are asked to wear a mask and social distance due to COVID-19.
A private funeral service will be held for family only on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 935 W. Bigelow Avenue, Findlay, Ohio, with Pastor Will Stenke officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Findlay, 935 W. Bigelow Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840; or The Lewy Body Dementia Association Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, Georgia 30047.
Online condolences may be left at www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.
