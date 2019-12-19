Rev. Gordon D. Scullion of Defiance, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, December 7, 2019, at The Toledo Hospital.
He was born March 31, 1942, to Gordon and Ethel (Rohrer) Scullion in Salem, Ohio. Gordon grew up in Salem and graduated from Salem High School in 1960. He earned his bachelor of arts degree from Ohio University in 1964 and continued his education at Hamma Theological Seminary. He was ordained at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Salem, Ohio, in 1968 and then served as an associate pastor at First Lutheran Church in Tiffin, Ohio. In 1970, he helped build and start Galilee Lutheran Church in Russells Point, Ohio. In 1979, he accepted the pastoral associate position at Zion’s Lutheran Church in Defiance, Ohio. After 25 years in ministry, Gordon was granted on-leave-from-call status and completed a study of transpersonal psychology. He also attended training in analytic psychology in Memphis, Tenn., a study group of the Interregional Society of Jungian Analysts. In addition to his studies, he opened his own practice in pastoral counseling in Defiance and served as a part-time pastor in Continental, Ohio, at Christ Lutheran Church.
On October 11, 1997, he married Jacqueline Burns Scullion and lived with her in Defiance, Ohio. Members of Zion’s Lutheran Church, they enjoyed participation in the Catholic-Lutheran Developing Spirituality Group.
Gordon was a true adventurer, amazing father, and loving husband, He enjoyed traveling the world and sharing, experiencing, and teaching his children about nature and the “great outdoors” during his free time. A swimmer and life guard in high school, he was a scuba diver and sailor, soccer coach, camper, hiker, spelunker, and a supreme dungeon master (dungeons and dragons) on Saturday afternoons with his kids. He was an animated story-teller, Star Trek and Star Wars fan, comedian and theologian. Considered a very wise man, he was always willing to listen to the hardships of others with compassion and empathy, and to offer guidance when desired. Spiritually guided his entire life, Gordon faithfully served as a pastor of the Lutheran Church (ELCA) for over 50 years. Gordon’s family was his greatest joy. He was blessed by his children, his grandchildren, and enjoyed being a part of their lives. He was very proud of them and their accomplishments. He valued each and every one of his relationships with friends, new and old. Gordon will be greatly missed by his family, colleagues and good friends.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Burns Scullion of Defiance; his two sons, Matt (Britta) Scullion of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Drew (Azucena) Scullion of Waimanalo, Hawaii; two daughters, Christine (Mike) Guerreiro of Carlsbad, Calif., and Lisa Leonard Murphy of Las Cruces, N.M. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and his sister, Diane (Mark) Littler of Silver City, N.M.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, Tom Murphy.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements, with services planned for a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Zion’s Lutheran Church in Defiance. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.