SHERWOOD — Rev. George William Alley Jr., 72, of Sherwood, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 4 p.m. December 19, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health Systems. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alley family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

