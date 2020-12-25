SHERWOOD — Rev. George William Alley Jr., 72, of Sherwood, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 4 p.m. December 19, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health Systems. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alley family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of George Alley, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.