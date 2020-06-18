MADISON, Wis. — The Reverend Francis E. Turpin, 87, Madison, Wis., passed away June 9, 2020, following a devastating stroke.
Francis was born in Albany, N.Y., on June 4, 1933, the son of Hyatt and Isabelle Turpin. He married the love of his life, Virginia Hale, on June 14, 1953.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y., Francis enrolled at Andover Newton Theological School in Newton Center, Mass., where he earned his master of divinity degree.
Francis was called to minister at seven churches, including: Round Top United Methodist Church in Round Top, N.Y.; Gaylord Community Church, Gaylord, Kansas; Cambridge Congregational UCC Church in Cambridge, Nebraska; yoked UCC churches of Cortland and Hallam, Nebraska; First Congregational United Church of Christ of Athens, Michigan; and Emanuel’s United Church of Christ in New Bavaria, Ohio, where he served for 20 years.
Following his retirement in 1998, Francis and Virginia returned to their roots in upstate New York for a short time before moving to West Bend, Wisconsin, in January 2000, where they remained for the next 19 years. Francis and Virginia became active members of Immanuel United Church of Christ in West Bend.
A lover of music, Francis enjoyed playing the recorder and singing in the choir. He also was an avid reader and enjoyed woodworking and photography. Francis could engage anyone in a conversation about current events or religion. He was a supportive listener, a man with an easy demeanor and a very kind heart, and his family meant everything to him.
Francis is predeceased by his parents, Hyatt and Isabelle (Eldred) Turpin; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Lou Turpin. He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Virginia; children, Mark (Bonnie) of Maple Grove, MN, Paul (Dorie) of Madison, Wis., Karen (Len Abbeduto), Torrance, Calif., and Elaine (Ken) Muntz, Holgate, Ohio; grandchildren, Michael (Sara), Matthew (Kristen) and Hannah Turpin, Bethany (Tirupan) Mandal, Lucas Turpin, James Abbeduto, Kevin and Lindsey Muntz; great-grandchildren, Devin, Julia and Nathan Turpin; brother, William Turpin; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for immediate family has been held. Friends and family may donate to the India mission program at Immanuel UCC (https://joyfuljourneys-inc.org) or other charitable organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be left at https://www.cressfuneralservice.com/listings. A memorial service will be held in West Bend, Wis., at a later date.
