Fort Wayne — Rev. L. Eugene McCormack, 95, died at his home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on October 21, 2021.
He was born April 8, 1926, to Lee and Lucy (Shell) McCormack in Harrisburg, Illinois. He married Jane Niebel on August 12, 1951. Gene graduated from McKendree University and the University of Dubuque, being ordained as a United Methodist Pastor. He and his wife, Jane, pastored churches in Illinois and moved to Ohio in 1960 to pastor churches in Bloomdale, Convoy, and then Hicksville. They were the parents of two children, Minda and Brent. As a family they served at Henderson Settlement Missions and many summer church camps. They enjoyed family times together and time at Lakeside, Ohio. Jane died of cancer January 16, 1974. Gene married Alice (Etchen) Roan on September 20, 1975, and they pastored in Montpelier, Ohio. They retired to Marblehead, Peninsula and then Leipsic, Ohio. He served 40 years as a United Methodist Pastor. Gene was always active in their small towns in Rotary, 32nd-degree Masons, Scottish Rite, Lions Club and many other local and church partnerships. He was also past president of the Hicksville Ministerial Association. Gene attended Blackhawk Ministries, Fort Wayne. He had a gift for building relationships with people, many of whom became life-long friends.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Minda (Ron) Jones of Hicksville, and his daughter-in-law, Jill McCormack, also of Hicksville; and beloved grandchildren: Melissa (Todd) Smith, Katina (Jason) Peters, Phil (Mandy) Jones, Matt (Heidi) McCormack and Stacie McCormack. He was blessed with ten precious great-grandchildren: Megan, Andrew, and Brooke Smith; Grace, Owen, and Luke Peters; Avery, Mason, and Addison Jones; and Brenleigh McCormack. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Vanita Street of Hicksville, and enjoyed many nieces and nephews.
Rev. McCormack was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Irene McCormack; his sister, Marylou, and Bud Braddock; his brother, Tom, and Barb McCormack; his wife, Jane; his wife, Alice, who passed in 2015; and his sister-in-law, Elaine Harmon. Gene's only son, Brent, died in 2002 of Multiple Sclerosis.
Visitation for Rev. L. Eugene McCormack will be held Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Rich Tavierne officiating, with one hour of visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville.
Preferred memorials are to the American Cancer Society or Henderson Settlement Missions.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
