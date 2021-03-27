Napoleon — Renetta Homan, 95, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away at the Laurels of Defiance on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
She was born in Napoleon on March 7, 1926, to Alvin and Alvina (Miller) Bostelman. Renetta married Edmond Homan on November 19, 1944, at St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township.
Renetta was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township. She enjoyed bowling and playing cards with family and friends. Renetta helped take care of the family farm with Ed. Her biggest joy came from being surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Renetta is survived by her children: Gene (Nancy) Homan, Nancy (Keith) Buehrer, and Brenda (Hi) Hollister; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister, Hildegard "Kate" Meyer; and sisters-in-law, Arlene (Clare) Grime and Lois Bostelman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Ed; brothers, Walter (Ruth) Bostelman, Melvin (Clara) Bostelman, Albert (Esther) Bostelman, and Edgar "Mac" Bostelman; and brother-in-law, Bob Meyer.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 11 a.m., with an hour of viewing prior to services. Services will be live-streamed from the church website link at https://wp.sjl.org. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or a charity of the donor's choice. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the State. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.