Regina Smith

Defiance — Regina Lynn (Engel) Smith, 54, Defiance, Ohio, died February 22, 2021, in her parents' home surrounded by family and friends. She had been battling end stage renal failure since 2018.
She was born in Defiance, Ohio, on October 8, 1966, to J. Roger and Carole (Mansfield) Engel. Regina was a 1985 graduate from Ayersville High School and also attended Four County Vocational School. In high school, she participated on the Ayersville swim team. The butterfly stroke was her favorite.
Regina worked at Twin Rivers Nursing Home throughout her high school years. She worked at Universal Tool and Stamping, Butler, Indiana, for 18 years. She owned her own dog business, Just Dogs, which had been a dream of hers. In May of 2018 she moved back to Defiance, Ohio, from Indiana. She became a member of Zion's Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed her Saturday night worship service and her fellowship group who went to different restaurants after the service. She enjoyed doing yard work and taking care of her flowers and was always happy to hear compliments from her neighbors on her beautiful yard. She loved to ride her bike which had a basket for her beloved dog, Annie, and became friends with many of her neighbors.
She is survived by her parents, Roger and Carole Engel, Defiance, Ohio; an identical twin sister, Rhonda (Rod) Moore of Butler, Indiana; an older sister, Kim (William) Zartman of Macy, Indiana; and a brother, Douglas (Pam) Engel of Defiance, Ohio; and two daughters, Brooke (Michael) Wendel, Garrett, Indiana, and Amanda Smith, Corunna, Indiana. Regina has several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and her dog, Annie.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ervin and Wilma Gertrude Engel; and maternal grandparents, Zoma and Edna Mansfield.
Services are at 11 a.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at Zion's Lutheran Church, with Pastor Dana Bjorlin officiating. Calling will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio. Visitors are reminded to follow COVID-19 guidelines including, wearing masks, social distancing and limited visitors in facilities.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Zion's Lutheran Church, 1801 East Second Street, Defiance Ohio, 43512; or Fresenius Dialysis Center, 1850 East Second Street, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
Arrangements by Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester, Indiana, and Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance, Ohio.
