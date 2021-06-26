Rebecca Plummer

Stryker — Rebecca Sue Plummer, age 62, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away on Thursday evening, June 24, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on July 4, 1958, to Richard and Bernice (Roth) Shock in Defiance, Ohio. Becky worked at Campbell's Soup Company and Four County Career Center. In her leisure time she enjoyed going to thrift stores and garage sales, and shopping at Meijer. She loved spending time with her family, and her dog Misty.
Becky will be sadly missed by her mother, Bernice Shock of Defiance, her son, Paul Gebers of Stryker, Ohio, and her daughter, Jessica Plummer of Toledo, Ohio. She also leaves behind a grandson, August White, and her special friend, Larry Laubenthal of Leipsic, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Shock, and her son, Matthew Harpel.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the funeral home, with Rev. Gene Yenser officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and out lounge area will remain closed. Burial will follow the service at Pettisville Cemetery. A luncheon will be held following the burial at Defiance Church of the Brethren.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.