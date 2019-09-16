Reba Marie Walker, 94, Defiance, peacefully passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born January 21, 1925, to Earl and Eva Mae (Watts) Earhart in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 1945, she married Lawrence W. Voss, who preceded her in death on July 16, 1976. She also was married to Harvey J. Walker, who passed away on October 30, 1996.
Reba was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, Mich. She worked at the General Motors Assembly plant in Wyoming, Mich., and was a member of UAW. Reba was one of the founders of Noble American Legion in Short Tract, N.Y. Reba enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and traveling in her motor home. From 1970-90 she had been to almost every state in the country.
Reba will be missed by her three children, Douglas W. Voss of Walker, Mich., Katherine M. Voss of Defiance, and Sharon K. Schley of Buffalo, N.Y. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Robert Ellis Jr. and Michelle Ellis of Buffalo, N.Y., and Ashleigh Edmonson-Hayward of Defiance, Ohio; six great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and her brother, Edward Earhart of Cedar Springs, Mich.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence W. Voss; second husband, Harvey J. Walker; two brothers, James Douglas and Burwell “Ray” Earhart; and two sisters, Mary Isenhart and Barbara Kibler.
Memorials are suggested to The Alzheimer’s Association or American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
