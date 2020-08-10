Raymond “Sonny” Cashman, 54, Defiance, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.
He was born February 15, 1966, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, to Raymond and Florine (Magaraci) Cashman. On June 26, 2004, he married Sherri (Smiddy) Cashman in Napoleon, Ohio.
Ray was a lifelong truck driver. He was the geek of the family and loved all type of games, whether it be a board to a video game.
He is survived by his mother, Florine (John) Carper; wife, Sherri; children, Crystal Cashman, Heather (Robert) Whittington, Chris Smiddy, Meghan Smiddy and Nick “Fettuccine” Martinez; grandchildren, Russell, SaraMae, Toni and Vini; siblings, Albert Cashman and Frank (Leslie) Cashman; and niece and nephew, Anastasia “Tuda” and Brent Cashman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond; and grandson, David.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date at his residence.
Memorials are suggested to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, 1010 Westmoreland Ave., Napoleon, Ohio, to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made online at www.rodenbergergray.com.
