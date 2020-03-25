KALIDA — Raymond H. Averesch, 92, Kalida, died at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at The Meadows of Kalida.
He was born November 29, 1927, in Cloverdale, to the late Bernard and Anna (Wolke) Averesch. On October 27, 1951, he married Dorothea M. Schroeder, who died June 4, 2016.
He is survived by five children, Norman (Ann Ellerbrock) Averesch of Miller City, Janet (Tim) Hermiller of Ottawa, Jean (Ron) Siefker of Glandorf, Julie Wilkins of Columbus and Mike (Brenda) Averesch of Ottawa; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ralph (Judy) Averesch.
He also was preceded in death by a son, Ron Averesch; four brothers, Wilfrid, Gerald, Harold and Bernard Averesch; and two sisters, Angeline Erhart and Carmelita Schnipke.
Ray worked for Superior Coach in Lima and was a lifelong farmer. He owned his own welding shop and made farm equipment. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Kalida, its Holy Name Society and the Kalida Knights of Columbus.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Kalida, with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, funeral mass participants will be limited to the immediate family. However, a live streaming via St. Michael’s Catholic Church Facebook page will begin at 10:30 a.m., as well as broadcast over channel 70. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Private visitation will be prior to the mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of Love Funeral Home, Ottawa.
Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to Alzheimer’s Association at 1800 N. Blanchard St. #128, Findlay, Ohio 45840; or Putnam County Hospice at 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road #3, Ottawa, Ohio 45875; a card, email or a message on the website at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
The family appreciates your expressions of sympathy and understanding at this time.
