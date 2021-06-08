DEFIANCE—Rayburn (Ray) Cooper passed away on June 2, 2021.
Rayburn was born to Ernest E. and Pauline A. (Durham) Cooper on August 21, 1941, in Rockbridge, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon (Anderson) Cooper, daughter Theresa Rue of Defiance, son Larry (Dawn) Cooper of Defiance, son Tony Cooper of Indianapolis, Indiana, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sister Doris Hodges of Gallatin, Tennessee, many nieces and nephews, and best friend Jerry Perry of Gallatin, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Everett Cooper, son-in-law James Rue and grandson Jacob Cooper.
Rayburn worked at General Motors for 31 years retiring in 2002 and was a member of Defiance Church of Christ.
