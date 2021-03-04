Archbold — Raymond F. Walz, 97, of Archbold, passed away peacefully Friday, February 26, 2021, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, where he had been admitted two days earlier.
He was born August 1, 1923, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Edward and Magdelina Walz.
Ray graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in agronomy. He worked as a food inspector, being transferred many places in the U.S., retiring in Archbold. Ray was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, which he attended faithfully most every Sunday. He also could be found most days at the Home Restaurant, eating his meals at the community table. He liked gardening, sharing his tomatoes and roses with others.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings, Oscar, Adleheit, Elsie, Alma, Roland, John, Myrtha, Winfred, Rolinda and Arnold. He is survived by nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 6, at St. James Lutheran Church, Burlington, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials may be given to St. James Lutheran Church. www.ShortFuneralHome.com
