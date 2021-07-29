Oakwood — Ray Junior Mullins, 85, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the home of his granddaughter, Tasha White in Van Wert, Ohio.
Ray was born April 14, 1936, in Ferrellsburg, Lincoln County, West Virginia, the son of Dennis Steed and Eunice Vesta (Brickles) Mullins.
In 1954, at the age of eighteen, Ray left his home in West Virginia and came to Grover Hill, Ohio. He had been a resident of Paulding County for 67 years.
On December 3, 1955, in Melrose, Ohio, he married Cloie Helen Kirk, after 29 years of marriage, they divorced.
Ray retired on April 1, 1992, from General Motors in Defiance, with 28 actual years. Prior to his employment with GM, he was employed at Baughman Tile Company, Paulding, Ohio.
Ray was well liked by everyone, and had many good friends in Oakwood, and the surrounding area. He always had a love for cars and loved to work on cars. In his younger days, he owned many different makes and models of cars. Ray loved music and enjoyed going to Steve Scott's Bluegrass Opry Barn. He loved his family and enjoyed the time he had with them.
Ray is survived by two sons: Dennis Ray Mullins (Barbara Arvoy) of Beaverton, Michigan, Danny (Paula) Mullins of Van Wert, Ohio; one daughter, Theresa (Enoch) Shelton of Van Wert, Ohio; five grandchildren: Dennis R. Mullins Jr., Tasha (Mullins) White, Amber (Mullins) Subler, Jason Mullins, Kacy Shelton; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; four brothers: Charles K. (Mary) Mullins of Ranger, West Virginia, Lee (Sherry) Messer of Cecil, Ohio, Donald (Debra) Messer of Holgate, Ohio, Lonnie Messer of Latty, Ohio; two sisters: Brenda (Isaac) Shelton of Defiance, Ohio, Mary (Danny) Adkins of Maumee, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two half-sisters, Evelyn Mullins, Essie Mae Mullins; step-father, Leeleon Jack Messer; one sister, Audrey (Mullins) Lambert; one brother, Robert G. Messer; one brother-in-law, Ira "Coon" Lambert; one step-sister, Anna Jean (Messer) Gustovich; grandparents, Emory and Stella (Abbott) Mullins and Joseph and Eliza (Logan) Brickles; his mother- and father-in-law: Elbert Kirk and Ethel (Mullins) Kirk.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood with Isaac Shelton and Danny Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Dupont. A visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and again on Saturday at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
