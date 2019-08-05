Ray L. Miller, 79, Defiance, passed away Friday evening, August 2, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in Defiance.
He was born May 8, 1940, to James and Sylvia (Marihugh) Miller in Defiance, Ohio. Ray worked as a machine operator at Defiance Stamping, retiring in 2005. Also during that time he worked as a heavy equipment operator for Harry Davis Sons. On December 31, 1960, he married Katherine (Wagner) Miller, who resides in Defiance. Ray was an officer, boxing trainer and official for Defiance Athletic Club from the 1970s through the 1990s.
Ray is survived by his loving spouse of 58 years, Katherine Miller; daughter, Connie (Kevin) Riley of Shelby, Ohio; son, Mike (Lisa) Miller of Continental, Ohio; and his sister, Grace. Ray was a proud grandfather to five grandchildren, Michael (Ashley) Riley, Stephen Riley, Whitney (Garet) Bardall, Kelsey (Zach) Kreischer and Audrey Miller; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings, Ruth, June, Rita, Margie, Irene, Carl, Glenn, Paul and Harry.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
The family wishes to thank the Hospice staff for the excellent care given to Ray and the support to his family during this difficult time.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
