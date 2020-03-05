AYERSVILLE — Ray E. Cattell, 93, changed his address from his beloved home in Ayersville to his home in Heaven on Thursday morning, February 27, 2020, at his daughter, Cindy’s Florida home where he was enjoying a vacation.
He was born at home to Alcanso and Della (Stern) Cattell on September 3, 1926, in Cairo, Ohio, near Lima. Weighing a little over two pounds, he was kept warm in a little box on the oven door. We are so blessed this tiny baby survived.
One day on his family’s farm, he noticed a pretty teenage girl on the farm next door, and got the courage to ask her on a date. Ray and Margaret Jean Garver hit it off right away, and they married on August 10, 1946, shortly after his return from World War II. They bought a house in Lima where they were blessed with three children. They enjoyed 67 years of married life until Margaret Jean died on November 11, 2013. Ray was totally devoted to his family, and never said no when he was asked by any of us to do anything.
One day Ray went to work at a meat packing plant in Lima, and was told they were shutting it down. He never missed one day of work, doing odd jobs to support his family. He heard there was a Dinner Bell plant in Defiance, Ohio, hiring and was hired in 1957, working there for 32 years.
He looked around and thought Ayersville was a nice place. So he and Margaret Jean looked at three houses to buy. Ray decided he wanted to be right in the middle of the town he grew to love so much. He rarely missed a home football, basketball game or wrestling match at Ayersville school.
He joined the Highland Township Fire Department in 1957 and served for 60 plus years. He was also a master woodworker, making beautiful furniture and other items in his workshop. Ray made thousands of Jesus plaques that are all over the world. He wanted to take as many people as he could to Heaven with him.
In his later years, Ray picked up the hobby of cooking and baking and if you were a neighbor, you enjoyed many of his dishes.
He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Navy in the South Pacific (Guam) from 1944 to 1946, carpenter’s mate third class. Ray was a longtime member of the Defiance Christian Church where he served as a deacon, elder and Sunday school teacher.
Surviving Ray are a son, John (Kay) Cattell of Ayersville and two daughters, Cindy (Lee) Shong and Marianne (Jan) Courtaway, both of Defiance. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Lynn (Billy) Hart of Santa Rosa, California, Ed (Jenny) Siler of Miller City, Ohio, Amy (Jamie) Stamper of Morehead, Kentucky, Ryan (Shawna Coopman) Courtaway of Ayersville, and Lisa (Matt) Lorenz of Defiance. Also three stepgrandchildren, Matt (Mindy) Shong of Dayton, Ohio, Jessica (Denny Newman) Shong of Defiance, Kyle (Sarah) Shong of Maryland; with a great-stepgranddaughter due in March. There are 10 great grandchildren, Dakota and Dana Medley, Maggie and Brady Siler, Abby, Asa and Bo Stamper, Austin Shortridge, and Ethan and Katlyn Courtaway. Ray’s only living sibling, Ruth Bollinger, lives in California.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife; four brothers, Glen, Dale, Lawrence and Don; four sisters in infancy (one set of twins); grandson, Jason Courtaway; and a great-grandson, Noah Siler.
Please come and join our family in celebrating Ray’s life on Friday, with visitation at Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance, Ohio, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Also at 7 p.m. there will be a walk through service by the Highland Twp. Fire Department. Funeral services will be held at the Defiance Christian Church on Standley Road, Defiance, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Pastors John Cattell and Mike Hasselbring officiating. There will be an hour of visitation at the church prior to the funeral. Interment will take place after the funeral service at Ayersville Cemetery with military rites accorded by Defiance VFW 3360.
The family would like to thank Sheryl Goonan, Dave and Keri Delano, Carol and Jack Delano, Scott and Karen Seigman, Mark and Donna Blanchard and Ron Porter for being such good friends and neighbors to Ray and everything you did for him.
Well done thou good and faithful servant, enter thou into the joy of your Lord.
Memorials may be made to Highland Twp. Fire Department or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
