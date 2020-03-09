Funeral services for Ray E. Cattell were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Defiance Christian Church, with Pastor Mike Hasselbring and Pastor John Cattell officiating. Burial was in Ayersville Cemetery, with military honors accorded by VFW Post 3360. Pallbearers were Ryan Courtaway, Ethan Courtaway, Matt Lorenz, Ed Siler, Jamie Stamper, Billy Hart, Matt Shong and Dakota Medley. Schaffer Funeral Homme handled the arrangements.
