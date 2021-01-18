Ray 'Andy' Robinett

BRYAN — Ray Andrew “Andy” Robinett, 66, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his family at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, after a brief illness.
Andy, who was known as “Gouder” to many, was a 1972 graduate of Bryan High School and worked at GM-Powertrain, retiring with 30 years of service. In retirement, he worked for the Bryan Chamber of Commerce as chief elf for 12 years. He was a member of Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233, Bryan Moose Lodge 1064 and Suburban Golf Club. He was an avid golfer and for 35 years was co-sponsor of the Robinett Open. Andy also enjoyed bowling in earlier years and was obsessed with working crossword puzzles while listening to his favorite music. He was also an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Detroit Tiger fan.
Ray Andrew Robinett was born on June 14, 1954, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Kenneth J. and Margie Irene (Slusser) Robinett. He married Loraine H. Jaskolski on April 19, 1985, in Bryan, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Stephanie (Bud) Perry of Edgerton, Ohio, Stacy (Doug) Deckrosh of Bryan, and Casey (Joel) Jerger of Ottawa Hills, Ohio; two sons, Elton (Jen) Robinett of Cape Coral, Florida, and Andy (Suzanna) Robinett of Columbus, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; one brother, Randy (Judy) Robinett of Paulding, Ohio; and one sister, Candy Robinett of Bradenton, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 22, 2021, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Brown Cemetery near Bryan, with Reverend Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating.
Memorials are requested to Williams County Humane Society or the American Lung Society.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
