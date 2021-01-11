On Friday, January 8, 2020, Raul Sanchez, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, passed away after 59 fulfilling years.
He was the youngest of six children, born March 13, 1961, to Miguel and Elevinia Sanchez in Bluffton, Ohio.
Raul made a career at General Motors where he worked as a millwright for 26 years. His sincerest passions involved the love for his country, the Defiance community, friends, photos and writing, but more importantly, his dynamic of family all surrounded by the delicacy of his food. He knew no stranger, and over these last few days it has been more apparent the immense impact he’s had on every life he’s graced.
Raul was preceded in death by his father, Miguel; and his mother, Elevinia; sister, Cecilia Castillo; and brother-in-law, Hilario Castillo.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Sanchez; children, Andrew, Gabriella and Christiana Sanchez, Feliciana Sedano, Yonnalys Chagoyan and Yesenia Garcia; grandchildren, Ivyana and Mauricio, Jryvic, Xyroc and Mariana, and his best little buddy, Lennox. He’s also survived by his siblings, Miguel Sanchez, Dolores Gamiere, Robert Sanchez and Theresa Ordaz.
A viewing will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 13, from 2-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at St Mary’s Catholic Church beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 14. Condolences and messages may be sent to www.Schafferfh.com.
Donations can be made to Fort Defiance Humane Society or the Alzheimer’s Association. The family asks to kindly respect the COVID-19 protocols, social distancing guidelines, and a mask is required during these times.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.