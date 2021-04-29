Randy Sweet

Hicksville — Randy L. Sweet, 61, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Community Memorial Hospital - Hicksville.
Randy was born on February 2, 1960, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Wayne and Martha (Timbrook) Sweet. He was a 1979 graduate of Hicksville High School and attended Four County Vocational School. Randy married Cynthia "Cindy" Komanec on October 11, 1985, at St. Michael Catholic Church - Hicksville, and she survives. Randy worked in receiving at Cooper Power Tools for over 30 years and was also a custodian at Hicksville Exempted Village Schools for the past six years. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton and was also a Scout Master with Boy Scout Troop 216.
Randy enjoyed playing drums for "Wayne Sweet and the Showman", and in the "Ambush" band. In his free time, he liked to camp, fish, ride his motorcycle, tend to his yard, listen to country music, and most of all give his grandchildren tractor rides.
Surviving are his wife, Cindy Sweet of Hicksville, Ohio; three children, Austin (Caty) Sweet of Hicksville, Ohio, Adrienne (Eric) Beckman of St. Marys, Ohio, and Aimee (Rene Rodriguez Jr.) Wulff of Bryan, Ohio; four grandchildren, Kaelyn Wulff, Bryleigh Sweet, Bentley Sweet, Cora Beckman, and an additional grandchild due in June; his parents, Wayne and Martha Sweet of Hicksville, Ohio; one brother, Robert "Rick" (Sharon) Sweet of Hicksville, Ohio; and a sister, Nancy (Tim) Sweet-Holp of Albany, Georgia. Randy was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Devon Wulff; brother, Ronald L. Sweet; and grandparents, Harold (Mildred) Sweet and James (Mary) Timbrook.
Visitation for Randy L. Sweet will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 2-7 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio. Funeral Mass for Randy will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Father Dan Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Indiana. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we ask that those attending visitation keep their visits short, wear a mask and observe social distancing.
The family asks those remembering Randy make memorial contributions to Hicksville Exempted Village Schools, 958 E High Street, Hicksville, OH 43526, or Camp Lakota Boy Scout Camp, 22180 Ginter Road, Defiance, OH 43512.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com
