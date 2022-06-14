Randy Punches

HAMLER — Randy L. “Buzz” Punches, age 71, of Hamler, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Buzz was born on April 22, 1951, in Defiance, the son of Harold and Margaret (Erford) Punches. On December 9, 1972, he married Kathleen Hayes and she survives. He was a graduate of Hamler High School and served six years in the Army National Guard. Buzz was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Hamler. He was owner/operator of Punches Excavating for more than 35 years. But it was farming that was his lifelong pursuit and passion, and he did it with great joy.
Also surviving are his mother, Margaret Zachrich of Hamler; two brothers, Kevin (Connie) Punches, Hamler, and Craig (Beth) Zachrich, Findlay; five sisters, Kay (Robert) Blair, Dublin, Toot Wensink, Fairview Park, Pam (Dave) Sunderman, Malinta, Jacki (Brent) Behrman, Plymouth, Michigan, and Cathy (Roy) Tooman, McComb; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 2-8 p.m. at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, 133 E. Maple St., Deshler, OH 43516. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 140 Cowen St., Hamler, OH 43524 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of his funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in the church, Father Nicholas Cunningham presiding. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hamler Volunteer Fire Department, St. Paul’s Catholic Church or Putnam County Home Health and Hospice.
