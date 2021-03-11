COLUMBIA CITY — Randy G. Green, 68, of Columbia City, died at his home at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021.
He was born June 28, 1952, in Paulding County, Ohio, a son of the late Clair E. and Edna (Potts) Green. He grew up in Antwerp, Ohio, graduating from Antwerp High School in 1971. He continued his education at Ivy Tech.
On January 12, 1974, he married Colleen M. White. They made their home in Hicksville, Ohio, until a year ago, when they moved to Columbia City.
He worked in maintenance as an electrician for Dietrich Industries in Hicksville, Ohio, from 1971 to 2004, then with Pullman Industries in Butler, Indiana. He completed his career with Allied Industries in Bryan, Ohio, retiring in 2017.
He and his wife enjoyed traveling, especially on their Goldwing. He liked to read and watch NASCAR auto racing. In his retirement he pursued scroll saw woodworking making Christmas ornaments and other woodcrafts.
Surviving is his wife of 47 years, Colleen; children, Jennifer L. (Carey) Cox of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Rebecca R. (Clay) Davis of Columbia City, Indiana; and a granddaughter, Cora Davis.
The funeral service is 1:30 p.m., Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, Indiana.
Burial is at the South Park Annex Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
