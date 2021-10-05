Randon Short

Archbold — Randon Lee Short joined his heavenly Father the morning of September 29 at 8:36 am.
Randon was born on January 20, 1950, to the late Robert and Rutheda (Yoder) Short. He was an active member of the Central Mennonite Church and was baptized as a young adult.
From an early age, Randon actively helped his father with both Short Furniture and Short Funeral Home. Randon became a licensed funeral director in May of 1996. He became owner of the funeral home at the time of his father's retirement in January of 2016. Randon spent many hours outside walking and especially enjoyed people stopping to visit on the patio. He enjoyed getting together with family especially when he was asked to provide favorite desserts for the nieces and nephews.
He is survived by brothers, Royce (Anne) Short and Reid (Becky) Short; nieces and nephews, Royal (Becky) Short, Ruby (Nick) Leininger, Katie Short, Rob (Emily) Short, Angela (Tommy) Jeffcott and Reilly Short; great-nieces and -nephews, Riah Short, Rusty Short, Emma Leininger, Caden Leininger, Zachary Short, Collin Short, Mason "Opie" Leininger, Vivienne Jeffcott, Isaiah Jeffcott and Evangeline Jeffcott.
Visitation for Randon will be held at the Short Funeral Home, 500 N. Defiance St., Archbold, Ohio, Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Central Mennonite Church, Ohio 2, Archbold, Ohio. Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Gideons International or donor's choice. www.ShortFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.