Randall Ward

Randall R. Ward, 65, Defiance, surrounded by his loving family went home to be with his Lord and Savior, January 10, 2021, at Toledo Hospital.
He was born on February 5, 1955, to the late Robert and June Ward. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather (Poppy), brother, friend, employee, coach, avid hunter and gun dog trainer. He was an all-around kind and compassionate Christian man, a role model for all who knew him. His faith in the Lord and his family were the cornerstones of his life. He lived with a passion for the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and was blessed with an ability to train top notch gun dogs for clients all over the country.
His greatest love was spending time with his wife, Mary Jo, and raising, coaching and supporting his two boys through their athletic careers and other interests. He carried that same passion over to his grandkids, teaching them to hunt and fish, coaching and supporting their athletic teams, and constantly reminding them of the importance of God, family and work ethic. He also shared his love of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and Cleveland Browns with his family. Following years of hard work, Randy and Mary Jo built the home of their dreams surrounded by a wildlife sanctuary where they enjoyed every minute together. Randy’s outgoing personality drew people to him immediately and his hugs and smile will be missed by many. Randy’s legacy will carry on for many, many generations.
Randy graduated from Defiance High School in 1974 and married the love of his life, Mary Jo Duerk, in July of the same year. He worked for Johns Manville for 42 years before retiring in April of 2015. His team at JM was near and dear to his heart. He cared about each one of them both personally and professionally. Randy was a man of great integrity, strong work ethic who truly gave his life for others.
In addition to his wife of 46 years, Mary Jo, he is survived by their two boys and families, Adam Ward and his four children, Shay, Maycie, Wyatt and Harly of Commiskey, Ind., and Tom and Britney Ward and their two children, Elley and Colt of Wauseon, Ohio; mother-in-law, Thelma Duerk; sister, Karen (Herman) Riefkohl; brother, Scott Ward; and many other loved family members and friends. Randy was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Roger Duerk; and a number of dear friends and hunting partners.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family ceremony will be held in honor of Randy at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Defiance. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Schaffer Funeral Home, 529 Jefferson Ave. in Defiance.
In lieu of flowers, deeply encouraged are contributions to St. John Lutheran Church and the Sunday Morning Broadcast. Private online condolences may be sent to the family through www.Schafferfh.com.
