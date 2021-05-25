Archbold — There will be a memorial service for Randy Stuckey of Archbold, who passed away December 29, 2020, at Lockport Mennonite Church, Stryker, Ohio, on Sunday, June 6, 2021. The Memorial Service will begin at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary and will be followed by a time of sharing and refreshments in the church basement fellowship area. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Randall Stuckey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

