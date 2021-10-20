Randall King

Defiance — Randall L. King, age 60, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on November 17, 1960, to Alfred and M. Deloris (Lahr) King in Fort Wayne, Indiana. On August 31, 1985, he married Leslie (Grogg) King, who survives.
Randy was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Stryker. He earned his associate's degree in architectural engineering and worked as a maintenance technician at Cooper Farms for over 20 years. He also did survey work and worked for the Defiance County Engineers. Randy was a member of Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, and Vintage Motor Car Club of America. He will be sadly missed by his family, his colleagues and many good friends.
Randy is survived by his loving wife, Leslie King of Defiance, his mother, M. Deloris King of Defiance, his son, Dustin (Sarah) Beilke of LaGrange, Indiana, and his daughters, Leslie Nicole (David) Balzarini of Peoria, Arizona, and Lissa (Kevin) Koffler of Defiance. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Brayden, Brant, Trathen, Cheston, Brooke, Clementine and Solomon; his brother Ronald (Deborah) King of Defiance, and his sisters, Ruth King of Hutchinson, Kansas, and Rochelle (Dan) Hermiller of Miller City, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred King, and his infant brother, Rodger King.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton Street. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, Stryker, Ohio, with the Rev. Aaron Bueltmann officiating. Additional visitation will be held for one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday morning. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society or CHP Defiance Area Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.