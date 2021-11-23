Randall Hoffman

LIBERTY CENTER — Randall Robert Hoffman “Randy”, 57, of Liberty Center was called home to the Lord on November 18, 2021.
He was born on October 20, 1964, in Napoleon, Ohio, to Vernon O. Hoffman and Judie Henricks who survive. He told Dawn Young he was going to marry her when they were five years old, and he made good on that promise on August 7, 1982. They were truly the loves of each other’s lives, and Dawn survives to cherish his memory.
Randy is also survived by his children: Ashley (Jeramey) Granger, Zachary Hoffman, Abbey Hoffman, Zebadiah Hoffman and Aubree Hoffman; grandchildren: Ethan, Jaxon, Mason, Charlotte, Tiffany, Ariya, Harper, Dominic, Marlie and Madelyn; siblings: Shelly (Bruce) Johnson, Shonda (Tim) Okuley, Bob Hoffman, David (Shelly) Hoffman and Keith (Sue) Hannewald; in-laws: Alice Young, Deanna Young and Cole Young, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Eliza Granger and father-in-law, Claudy Young. Randy graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1983 where he was a standout wrestler and a proud member of the first LC football team to make it to the playoffs.
He started his nearly 40-year career as a “Big Mother Trucker” when he turned 18 and truly loved his job. Randy had a larger than life ornery energy, an amazing sense of humor, and a deep love for his family. He was known to quote family-favorite movies and wait to see who could finish the line first. Randy was a lifelong fan of the LC Tigers, The OSU Buckeyes and The Pittsburgh Steelers.
He was proud of the family he built and adored his “pretty girl” Dawn, his children, and his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by everyone that knew him. Memorial contributions may be gifted to the family.
Visitation for Randy will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Hanneman Funeral Home — Liberty Center, 302 E. Maple St., Liberty Center, OH 43532. A graveside service will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens, 29231 County Rd 424, Defiance, OH 43512. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Randy’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
