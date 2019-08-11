PETTISVILLE — Ramona Torres, 89, Pettisville, passed away in her home August 8, 2019.
Ramona was born May 4, 1930, in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, to Victorio and Gavina Sierra. She was married to Pedro M. Torres on June 24, 1950, and was a resident of Pettisville for 50 years, and a member of Templo Christiano Assembly of God Church in Archbold, Ohio.
She served her church as a deaconess for over 40 years. She will be remembered for her love and kindness toward everyone she met, and will be missed for her delicious meals that she loved to cook.
She is survived by her nine children, Gilbert (Ann) Torres of Wauseon, Luz M. Torres of Puerto Rico, Pedro (Juana) Torres of Delta, Jesse (Lydia) Torres of Archbold, Isabele (Polo) Perez of Pettisville, Jose (Neydi) Torres of Napoleon, Fabian (Wendy) Torres of Wauseon, Edgardo Torres of Toledo and Rigoberto (Tamra) Torres of Wauseon.
She also is survived by 26 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one brother, Segundo Sierra, and one sister, Braulia Sierra, both of Puerto Rico. Ramona was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Pablo; and two grandsons.
Services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Templo Christiano Assembly of God Church in Archbold, with Pastor Misael Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 2-8 p.m. Monday. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.
