Ramona Slabie

MELROSE — Ramona F. Slabie, 87, Melrose, died at 9:50 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021, at her residence.
She was born November 25, 1933, in Melrose, to the late Amos and Cora (Stroud) Place. On March 27, 1949, she married George Stahl. He died on January 2, 1963. She then married Larry Slabie on June 2, 1979. He preceded her in death on May 20, 1990.
Ramona is survived by her children, Debra (Jim) Leverton, Joe (Brenda) Stahl, James (Cheryl) Stahl and Thomas Stahl. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her children, Tim (Teresa) Stahl and Dianna (George) Clemens; and two grandchildren, Todd and Korina Clemens.
A private funeral service will be held for the family, with Pastor Carol Ann Retcher officiating. Pall bearers include George Clemens III, Danny Stahl, Shane Stahl, Cody Stahl, Joey Stahl, and Larry Stahl. Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. Burial will follow in Little Auglaize Cemetery, Melrose.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
