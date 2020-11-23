Ramon “Smiley” Gill, 78, Defiance, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born August 30, 1942, to Felix and Adelaida (Del Los Santo) Gill in Raymondville, Texas. Ramon worked at General Motors from 1964 until his retirement. He was a social member of AMVETS Post 1991.
Ramon is survived by his sons, Michael (Laura) Gill of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Tom (Justine) Gill of Falls Creek, Pa.; and his daughters, Julie (Rick) Behnken of Diamond Head, MS, and Diana Stein of Ayersville, Ohio. He also leaves behind five brothers, four sisters, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Ramon Gill Jr.; and two brothers, Ramiro Gill and Reynaldo Gill.
Visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. A private funeral service will held for the immediate family. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
