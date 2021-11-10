Defiance — Ralph C. Nagel, age 86, of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Henry County Hospital in Napoleon, Ohio.
He was born on April 24, 1935, to the late Alvin and Emilie (Otte) Nagel in Defiance, Ohio. Ralph was a 1953 graduate of Jewell High School. On February 19, 1955, he married Doris (Kruse) Nagel who preceded him in death on August 25, 2010.
Ralph was a faithful, life-long member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He took great pride in his work as a farmer, and he also worked for Jacob's Meats in Defiance for over 50 years. Ralph was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family and many good friends.
Ralph's greatest love was his family. He is survived by his children: Barb (Jim) Wagner, Chet (Kathi) Nagel, Jim Nagel, Rich (Mary Alice) Nagel, Janet (Steve) Zipfel and Sue (Kraig) Beilharz. He also leaves behind 20 grandchildren: Amy (Gary) Wells, Ryan Bishop, Brett Bishop, Andy (Sarah) Nagel, Haley Fryman, Chad (Andrea) Nagel, Sarah (Lucas) Durham, Kimberly (Jason) Gerken, Misty Henry, Jeremiah (Brandi) Nagel, Amber (Lorenso) Delgado, Corey (Brooke) Nagel, Kacee (Eric) Weber, Cody (Savannah) Nagel, Brandy (Brandon) Rhodes, Kate (Alex) Batt, Alison Zipfel, Ashley (Graham) Wagner and Zach (Kaleigh) Beilharz; and 35 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris, his granddaughter, Jennifer Nagel, his brother, Leo Nagel and his sister, Lillian Nagel.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, with an additional hour of visitation before the service at the church from 10-11 a.m. Deacon Amanda Carpenter will officiate. Burial will follow the service at St. Mark's Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.