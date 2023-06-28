OAKWOOD — Ralph N. "Pud" Roughton, 87, of Oakwood, passed away peacefully at 11:07 a.m., Monday, June 26, 2023, at The Gardens of Paulding to join his parents and siblings in heaven.

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Roughton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Recipe of the Day

Recommended for you

Load entries