ANTWERP — Ralph E. Howard, 82, Antwerp, died Sunday, March 8, 2020. Military graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Maumee Cemetery, Antwerp. Viewing is Friday from 9-10 a.m. at Dooley funeral Home, Antwerp.

