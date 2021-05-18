CHASE CITY, VA.— Ralph William Hazelswart, 89, of Chase City, Virginia, and formerly of Defiance, Ohio, passed January 25, 2021.
Ralph was a Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict and was retired from the General Accounting Office of the U.S. Government. Ralph enjoyed life to the fullest and was an avid pilot.
Surviving are his wife, India Holloway Hazelswart; step-sons Deslaseis Blakemore, Epifanio Marrero III, and Jericho Marrero; nieces Angela Hazelswart, Melissa Jaglowski, Suzan Janic; nephews Jerry Hazelswart, Rick Rulman, and Dave Hazelswart; cousin King Carmen; close friends Henry and Svetlana Schornagel, and a host of other friends.
Graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio, Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City, Va., is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com.
