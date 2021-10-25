Ralph Geil

Napoleon — Ralph "R.E." Edward Geil, 70, of Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Bay Park Hospital, Oregon, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 12, 1951, in Mount Clemens, Michigan, to the late Clarence and Stella (Healy) Geil. On April 5, 1975, he married Karen Diemer at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon.
Ralph was an agronomist and was the district sales manager for Ag Reliant Genetics, Westfield, Indiana, for over 34 years and had received several sales awards. He was currently an independent crop sales agent.
His faith in Christ was an integral part of his life and he was a devoted member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he was the current vice chairman of the congregation, former chairman of the congregation, church elder, member of the stewardship board, and Sunday School teacher. He was definitely a family man and was always there for every activity and sporting event for his kids and grandkids.
He is also survived by his daughters, Wendy Geil and Traci (Mike) Gerdeman, both of Napoleon; grandchildren, Maggie, Jarrett and Stella Gerdeman, Charles Geil; great-grandson, Myles Kolbe Holmes, and a brother, Elwyn Geil of Rochester Hills, Michigan. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Emma Jean Miller.
Funeral will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home and Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor's choice.
