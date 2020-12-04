Ralph 'Al' Schnitz

NAPOLEON — Ralph Allen “Al” Schnitz, 91, Napoleon, Ohio, formerly of Defiance, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Genacross Lutheran Services in Napoleon, Ohio.
He was born October 30, 1929, to the late Merl and Florence (Snyder) Schnitz in Decatur, Indiana. Al was a 1936 graduate of Decatur High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. On August 5, 1951, he married Mary Ohler, who preceded him in death on February 17, 2008.
Al was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Defiance, AMVETS Post 1991, American Legion 300, NRA and Defiance Fish and Game, and a life member and Honor Guard member at VFW Post 3360. He enjoyed camping, and going to gun shows and shooting ranges. No distance was too far for Al to travel to watch his great-grandkids play sports.
Al is survived by his son, Terry Schnitz of Napoleon; his daughter, Gloria (Robert) Myers of Cecil, Ohio; two grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two great-stepgrandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ken Schnitz; and brothers, Robert Schnitz and Richard Schnitz.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, with graveside military honors accorded by VFW Post 3360. Rev. David Brobston will officiate the service. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
The service can be viewed via live stream on the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Defiance Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Defiance VFW Post 3360 or Genacross Lutheran Services. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
